Barry Keoghan debuts Ringo Starr-inspired haircut ahead of Beatles biopics

Barry Keoghan debuted his Ringo Starr hair transformation at the Crime 101 premiere on Wednesday (28 January).

The Saltburn actor, 33, showed off his long hairstyle for the first time in London as he walked the red carpet outside Leicester Square's Odeon Luxe.

Keoghan will play The Beatles’ drummer in four interconnected films based on the Liverpool band. Each film will be told from the perspective of a different band member.

The other actors portraying the iconic musicians in Sam Mendes’ upcoming film series are Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Sir Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.