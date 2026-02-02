Loose Women star reveals fifth marriage in shock live TV announcement

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has announced she has married for a fifth time.

The ITV panellist, 79, revealed that she and her partner, Peter Spanton, had tied the knot over the weekend in a video broadcast in the talk show's live episode on Monday (2 February).

Standing with her now-husband and their dog Badger, Street Porter said: "I've been keeping a big secret. It's my big news for everyone. Peter and me, and Badger, got married on Saturday, so there you are.

"I finally did it, waited to the last for the best."