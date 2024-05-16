Rishi Sunak confronted on why he ‘hates pensioners’ in live TV grilling

Rishi Sunak was confronted on why he "hates pensioners" by Janet Street-Porter, who was angered by the recent spring Budget, during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, 16 May.

The prime minister laughed off the blunt question, in which the presenter pointed out that some measures in the announcement did not cater for older people, responding that the triple lock had seen a rise in the state pension.

Elsewhere in the live grilling, Mr Sunak was confronted about his own sex education had been at school - but he could not remember.