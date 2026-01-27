Kate laughs off mud as she braves Storm Chandra on country walk

The Princess of Wales embraced the mud as she joined walkers on a wellbeing hike in the Peak District on Tuesday (27 January).

Kate took part in a supporting walk with Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.

As the group stopped mid-hike, Kate laughed as wellbeing lead Di West pointed out how they were all “connected with the ground”, and she looked down at a puddle of muddy water she was standing in.

The Princess's outing came as Storm Chandra hit the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds - but Kate told the group before they set off that nothing would stop them.