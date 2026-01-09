Kate marks birthday with video from ‘deeply personal’ series

The Princess of Wales marked her 44th birthday on Friday, 9 January, with a video message from her "deeply personal" series.

Releasing the final instalment of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series, Kate said she has spent winter reflecting on how “deeply grateful” she is.

The princess’s birthday falls just days before the first anniversary of her announcement at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer.

"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing," a message from the Prince and Princess of Wales's X account read, signed off personally by Kate.