Watch: 14-year-old killer of Leo Ross pretends to be passer-by after murder

The teenage killer of Leo Ross gave a false account of finding the schoolboy already injured, police bodycam video shows.

The youth, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, pleaded guilty to murdering the Birmingham schoolboy by stabbing him in the stomach during a random attack in parkland on 21 January 2025.

An inquiry by West Midlands Police found that the killer hung around to talk to officers at the murder scene, falsely claiming he had stumbled across Leo lying fatally injured beside the River Cole.

The 15-year-old will be sentenced on 10 February.