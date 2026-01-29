Teenager admits murdering 12-year-old boy on his walk home from school
- A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross in a knife attack.
- The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered the plea at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
- Leo was fatally stabbed on 21 January 2025 as he walked home from school in Yardley Wood, Birmingham.
- Members of the public rushed to his aid, but he later died in hospital.
- Leo is believed to be the youngest victim of knife crime in the West Midlands.
