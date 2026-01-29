Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen pleads guilty to murdering schoolboy on walk home

At just 12 years old, Leo Ross is believed to be the youngest victim of knife crime in the West Midlands

The teen entered the plea at Birmingham Crown Court
The teen entered the plea at Birmingham Crown Court (PA Archive)

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to murdering schoolboy Leo Ross in a knife attack as he walked home.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered the plea at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Leo, 12, was heading home from school in Birmingham’s Yardley Wood on 21 January 2025 when he was fatally stabbed.

Members of the public rushed to his aid, but he later died in hospital.

Leo is believed to be the youngest victim of knife crime in the West Midlands.

More follows...

