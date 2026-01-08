Alternative angle of ICE shooting being promoted by MAGA

Footage shows a different angle of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent on Wednesday (7 January).

The 37-year-old was killed as officers conducted a raid. Footage shows an ICE agent approaching her SUV, which was stopped in the middle of the street. When she starts to drive away, another agent opens fire.

Donald Trump and some other MAGA followers have claimed that the new angle of the incident shows that the ICE agent was hit by the SUV before he shot at Good.

Sharing the alternative video, Trump claimed that she “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defence”.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the Trump administration’s narrative is “garbage”.