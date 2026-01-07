Chaos in Minnesota with gunshots reported as ICE agents clash with protestors
Minneapolis Mayor said the presence of federal immigration enforcement was causing ‘chaos’
Federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday in an incident that appeared to be related to the Department of Homeland Security’s ongoing immigration enforcement operation.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed the incident on X saying, “I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city.”
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Frey said he was “demanding ICE to leave the city immediately.”
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
