Kamala Harris issues defiant two-word vow after losing election to Donald Trump

Kamala Harris vowed to “keep fighting” in her first speech after her 2024 presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

The vice president’s voice appeared to crack as she told a crowd at Howard University in Washington, DC: “The light of the American promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up.”

Making her concession speech, Ms Harris detailed her call with her Republican opponent following his victory, declaring that the US “must accept the results of this election.”

She pledged to help Mr Trump and his team with their transition and “engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”