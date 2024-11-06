Whoopi Goldberg refuses to say Donald Trump’s name after election results

The View host Whoopi Goldberg refused to say Donald Trump’s name live on the programme after the Republican won a second term as president in the 2024 election.

The presenter and actor, 68, has been vocally critical of the 45th and now 47th president in the run-up to Election Day.

Praising Kamala Harris, Goldberg congratulated the vice president on her efforts over the last two months since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her at the top of the party ticket.

“She was everywhere, she talked to everybody. People didn’t come out, I don’t know why. It doesn’t matter. He’s the president,” Goldberg concluded.