Donald Trump calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘dirty and disgusting’ during Pennsylvania rally rant
Donald Trump called actor and presenter Whoopi Goldberg “dirty and disgusting” in a rant during his Pennsylvania rally.
Trump told his supporters he once hired Goldberg to perform comedy but she was “filthy, dirty, disgusting”.
“What a loser she is,” Trump told rallygoers on Wednesday (9 October).
The former US president’s comments come after the actor labelled him a “moron” for mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name calling him a “moron” and claiming he is “unhinged”.
The View presenter said she is “exhausted” by Trump’s antics.
