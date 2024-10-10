Donald Trump called actor and presenter Whoopi Goldberg “dirty and disgusting” in a rant during his Pennsylvania rally.

Trump told his supporters he once hired Goldberg to perform comedy but she was “filthy, dirty, disgusting”.

“What a loser she is,” Trump told rallygoers on Wednesday (9 October).

The former US president’s comments come after the actor labelled him a “moron” for mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name calling him a “moron” and claiming he is “unhinged”.

The View presenter said she is “exhausted” by Trump’s antics.