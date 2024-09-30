Whoopi Goldberg calls Donald Trump a moron and claims former president is unhinged

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg hit back at Donald Trump for mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name calling him a “moron” and claiming he is “unhinged”.

The presenter told viewers on Monday (30 September) that she is “exhausted” by Trump’s antics after several clips of his campaign rallies from the weekend were played.

“It is exhausting,” she said. “It’s exhausting. Do we say, ‘Hey, listen, pronounce her name right, you moron.'”

She then told the panel she’s “getting tired” of Trump’s antics.

“I’m tired of being threatened by lies and things that don’t make sense, and I want more people to pay attention who do stuff in the media, because this man is unhinged.”