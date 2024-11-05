The View’s Whoopi Goldberg sent a warning to parents on Election Day after Donald Trump appeared to emulate performing a ‘sex act’ on a microphone stand during a campaign rally after experiencing technical difficulties.

The former president was complaining of audio issues when he grabbed the microphone stand and made gestures with his hand and mouth before saying: “Way too low”.

“I don’t want to hear any more parents out there nervous about what their children are being taught or frightened by drag queens reading books to your kids. If what you saw him do did not disgust you enough to protect your kids, I don’t want to hear from you anymore,” the host told viewers on Tuesday, 5 November.