Donald Trump rails against ‘stupid people’ as he’s plagued by microphone problems

Donald Trump hit out at “stupid people” as he asked a rally audience if they wanted to see him “knock the hell out of people backstage” after experiencing problems with his microphone in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday (1 November).

With three days of campaigning left in the 2024 race, the former president and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are making their final pitches in key battleground states.

They both hosted competing rallies in Wisconsin where they attempted to shore up support from voters in one of the “blue wall” states.

As Mr Trump experienced problems with sound levels, he said: “I’m seething, I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic.

“I’m blowing out my damn throat too, because of these stupid people.”