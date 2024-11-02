Trump claims he has ‘very fertile brain’ as he defends rambling speeches

Donald Trump claimed he has a “very fertile brain” as he defended his rambling speeches during a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, 1 November.

The former president described how he “does a little weave here and a little weave there” as he speaks.

With three days of campaigning to go in the 2024 race, Mr Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are making their final pitches in key battleground states.

They both hosted competing rallies in Wisconsin where they attempted to shore up support from voters in one of the “blue wall” states that could seal the deal for the Democratic Party on 5 November.