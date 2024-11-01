Trump claims he has 97 percent chance of winning election - as polls tip Harris

Donald Trump claimed he has a 97 percent chance of winning the election - as polls predicted a narrow win for rival Kamala Harris.

The final poll from The Times and YouGov finds that Harris is set to narrowly win enough swing states to take the White House.

But, speaking on a visit to Dearborn in Michigan on Friday (1 November), Trump said: “We have polls that came out just now. We’re doing very well in Michigan. We’re doing very well in Pennsylvania and we’re doing great in Arizona.

“And overall we’re going extremely well, somebody said a 97 percent chance of winning.”