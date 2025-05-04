Independent TV
Culture
01:16
Aerial footage shows scale of Lady Gaga concert as over 2m flock to Copacabana beach
Aerial footage shows the mind-boggling scale of Lady Gaga’s biggest-ever concert, as more than two million fans descended on Rio’s Copacabana beach last night (3 May).
A sea of fans, many of whom were ready and waiting at sunrise for the free show, despite the 9.45pm start, spread down the length of the iconic beach, with organisers estimating around 2.1 million in attendance.
Paid for by the city’s government in a bid to boost the local economy during a traditional low season for tourism, the show was Gaga’s first show in Brazil since 2012, having being forced to cancel a festival apperance through illness in 2017.
