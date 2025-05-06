Listen: Explosions heard in Pakistani Kashmir after India says it launched airstrikes

Multiple loud explosions were heard in the Pakistani Kashmir area close to the city of Muzaffarabad in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 May.

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said in a statement.

A Pakistan military spokesperson told broadcaster ARY that India had attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Pakistan would respond.

It comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.