Following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has expelled hundreds of Pakistani nationals, including women married to Indian citizens.

Despite holding valid spousal visas, many were forced to leave overnight, separated from newborns and families, with no time to seek legal relief.

The government’s sweeping visa crackdown, aimed at Pakistan after accusing it of backing the attack, has sparked heartbreak at the Attari-Wagah border.

Tearful farewells and anguished pleas underline the human cost of the deteriorating India-Pakistan ties. Families say they’re being punished for a crime they had nothing to do with, calling the move unjust and inhumane.