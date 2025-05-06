Joe Swash hints at baby number four with Stacey Solomon in BBC series finale

Joe Swash hinted at having a fourth baby with Stacey Solomon in the final episode of their BBC series which aired on Tuesday, 6 May.

The couple have allowed cameras into their home for a fly-on-the-wall reality TV show, Stacey And Joe, about their life at their Pickle Cottage home in Essex.

In the final episode of the first series, the couple reflected over their achievements in 2024.

“Maybe we can make another kid next year,” Swash teased his wife.

Filming for the second series is getting underway.