Jermaine Jenas was ‘prepared to be unhappy for the rest of his life’ with ex-wife

Jermaine Jenas admitted that he was "prepared to be unhappy for the rest of [his] life" and stay with his former wife Ellie Penfold prior to their split in March 2025.

Speaking to the Filthy Fellas podcast in an episode released on Monday (5 May), the former England national footballer, 42, revealed: "If I wake up with my kids everyday, I'm quite happy to sacrifice the happiness."

Jenas described how it was Penfold's decision to initiate the split.

In a statement in March, Penfold said the pair — who share four children together — would remain friends and continue to co-parent.