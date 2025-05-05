Watch: Jade’s Thirlwall’s response when asked if ‘it’s the end for Simon Cowell’

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was asked whether it’s “the end for Simon Cowell” when she appeared on ITV’sThe Assembly on Sunday, 4 May.

The group won The X Factor in 2011 and were signed to Cowell’s now-defunct Syco. In 2018, just before the release of their LM5 album, they parted ways with the label.

Thirlwall went on to become a solo artist and released “Angel of My Dreams”.

"Is this the end of Simon Cowell?" interviewer Paul enquired on the show.

Thirlwall replied: "I think it's the end of that kind of TV show or music label. I think it's the end of that era, but I don't know if Simon Cowell specifically is ended."