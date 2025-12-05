Virginia House Speaker says they may redraw maps to give Democrats 10-1 advantage

The Virginia House Speaker has said that they may redraw maps to give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in Congressional seats.

Speaking on Wednesday (3 December) at the UVA Center for Politics, Don Scott outlined the state’s plans to make maps favorable to the Democratic party in order to challenge “bully” Donald Trump.

“He’s bullying folks in these states to change the rules and we have an obligation to stand up and do something different,” he said. Both parties are attempting to draw new state maps to affect the results of future votes, including next year’s midterm elections.

Scott said switching the configuration of the state’s delegation from six Democrats and five Republicans to 10 Democrats and one Republican was “not out of the realm” with the new maps.

The redistricting war was sparked after Donald Trump told Texas to redraw their maps mid-decade to get him extra seats.