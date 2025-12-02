Trump brags about passing cognitive test during rambling Cabinet speech

Donald Trump has bragged about his intelligence during a rambling speech in his final Cabinet meeting of the year.

On Tuesday (2 December), the US president said he is “sharper than I was 25 years ago” as he boasted about passing a cognitive test that “no other president agreed to take”.

Mr Trump said that as he is a “very smart person”, he agreed to take the “hard” test.

“ I got every question right. And these are tough questions. These are questions that, I would say, 99% of the people that I'm talking to right now, meaning the people that from the fake news, would not do well in those exams, but I'm the only one that took it.”