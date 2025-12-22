Russian general killed by bomb under his car in Moscow

A Russian general has been killed after a bomb detonated underneath his car in Moscow on Monday (22 December).

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Moscow has described the incident as a possible assassination carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services. Kyiv has not commented.

Vladimir Putin was informed of Sarvarov's death immediately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

It is the third time this year that a high ranking Russian military officer has been killed by a car bomb.