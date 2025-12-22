Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Bishop | Monday 22 December 2025 12:07 GMT

Want to return a Christmas gift? Martin Lewis explains your rights

Wanting to return a faulty or unwanted Christmas present? Martin Lewis tells all as he explains your rights.

Appearing on This Morning, the Money Saving Expert founder explained the difference between return policies for both in-store and online purchases, as well as the distinction between products that are broken, as opposed to those you do not like.

He said that whilst “people hate hearing this”, he advised those who have purchased expensive presents to test it works before gifting it, in case the exchange period runs out and you “give a present that is faulty”.

