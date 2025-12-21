World record for tallest bedded Christmas tree broken by UK country house

The world record for the tallest bedded Christmas tree has been broken by a UK country house.

Cragside, a Tudor Revival property near the town of Rothbury in Northumberland, secured the Guinness World Record with its 44.7-metre-tall tree, more than twice the height of the Angel of the North.

The giant redwood, which has been decorated in more than 1,300 lights, was planted on the grounds in the 1860s, according to the National Trust, which acquired the house in 1977.

The trust needed a cherry picker to reach the top of the tree.