Paris Hilton has transformed her home into a pink winter wonderland with lavish Christmas decorations.

The TV personality and entrepreneur, 44, shared a glimpse of her festive decor in an Instagram post.

Her behind-the-scenes video showed at least three different Christmas trees, glittering wreaths adorning the staircases and fairy lights draped around the house’s exterior and a fountain.

“I’m obsessed with all the light-up butterflies on the trees, it feels like a Beverly Hills Winter Wonderland,” Hilton wrote in the post’s caption.