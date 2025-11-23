Beyoncé and Jay-Z join Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the glittering Las Vegas Grand Prix, alongside friend and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

The couple were welcomed into the paddock and greeted by F1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Beyoncé, decked in a custom racing-style Louis Vuitton suit, joined Hamilton for a high-speed 200 mph hot lap in a Ferrari, later sharing a clip on Instagram captioned “Give it to Mama.”

Fans are already speculating the photo opportunity could hint at the pop titans next album and era.