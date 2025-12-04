Stacey Solomon has shared an insight into her lavish Christmas decorations which features a humongous home-made bow.

On Tuesday (2 December), the 36-year-old shared a video of the festive display surrounding her front door and pathway outside her home, Pickle Cottage.

The singer revealed that she made the bow from chicken wire, foam and fabric, whilst the flowers and greenery were from items she already had in her home.

She shared that she is “very proud” of her DIY decor, before wishing her followers a happy December.