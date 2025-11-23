Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo rates F1 drivers singing for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has been rating Formula One drivers singing skills ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Renowned for her powerful vocals, Erivo judged viral clips of drivers like, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso singing whilst racing.

While some drivers showed a surprising amount of rhythm, others were definitely better behind the wheel than on the mic.

Jenson Button scored highest in Erivo’s books with a 7 for his rendition of ‘We Are The Champions’ by Queen.