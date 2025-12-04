Sending and receiving parcels ahead of Christmas? A consumer expert has issued a word of warning as a “massive” scam rocks the UK.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (4 December), Alice Beer cautioned viewers of a fraudulent SMS scam known as “spray and pay”, which sees unsuspecting customers receive text messages telling them that there is an issue with their delivery.

She said that whilst many will follow the link to ensure their items are received or delivered smoothly, Beer said consumers need to “think twice”.

“ Now, what you've done by tapping on that and paying, or even just tapping on it, is you've very nicely handed two pounds to a criminal, and even worse, you've handed them your bank details.”