Expert reveals the signs your iPhone has been hacked by a scam

A consumer expert has revealed how to avoid a common iPhone scam.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (20 November), Alice Beer explained to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard how to avoid the con, which takes over a user’s calendar after they have unknowingly allowed the scammers access.

Telltale signs to look out for are if your calendar has lots of green notifications appearing on every date, telling users that their storage is full and that they need to follow a link to buy more.

She said that once you follow her tips, you should “rerun any software updates, shut your phone down completely and you’ll be fine”.