Suspects caught on camera ripping ATM from wall using stolen SUV

This is the moment suspects hook an ATM to their stolen SUV before ripping it out of the shop wall on Christmas Eve.

White Settlement Police Department released footage of the incident on Wednesday (24 December), which shows an individual tying a metal cable to a cash machine to a 7-Eleven store in Dallas.

The suspects then attempted to drive off with the ATM, which tore through the store and caused extensive damage. Another clip shows the store in disarray, with items scattered everywhere.

The ATM later disconnected and it was found in a culvert. The force is appealing to anyone with any information to help identify the suspects.