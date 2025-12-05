Alex Scott has shared a health update on Jess Glynne’s mother, who recently suffered a major stroke requiring urgent brain surgery.

After Scott became the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on 28 November, she headed straight back to the UK to support the “Hold My Hand” singer and her family.

“She’s in critical care at the moment”, she revealed during an appearance on Lorraine on Friday (5 December).

“We've been at the hospital every day, and straight after we're heading back there,” she said.