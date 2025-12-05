Alex Scott voiced her frustrated, saying her favourite jungle moments didn’t make the I’m A Celebrity TV edit.

Appearing on Lorraine on Friday (5 December), the presenter reminisced on her time in the jungle where she had “so much fun”, though revealed that many of her favourite moments did not make it into the final edit.

“I think when I sit back and reflect on it, I'm like, I wish more of the fun stuff people would've seen,” she admitted, though said she understood that “only so much” can fit into an hour-long episode.