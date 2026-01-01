Footage appears to show moment deadly fire breaks out at Le Constellation bar

New footage appears to show the moment fire broke out at a Swiss ski resort bar during New Year’s eve celebrations, leaving ‘several dozen’ feared dead.

Video taken inside Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, shows flames spreading across the ceiling, apparently behind a bar area, as revellers flee the room.

Hundreds had gathered to ring in the new year when the fire broke out at around 1.30am on Thursday (1 January).

Speaking at a press conference, the commander of the Valais cantonal police said the incident has left “several dozen” dead and 100 or so injured, some seriously.

The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known, but officials have ruled out a terror incident.