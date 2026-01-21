Thief fails to bring home bacon as delivery driver foils meat heist

A thief failed to bring home the bacon after he attempted to steal £120 worth of meat from Smithfield Market in London, but was stopped by a delivery driver.

Footage released by City of London police on Wednesday, 21 January, shows Jack Collins, 23, of no fixed abode, lifting a box of meat and carrying it away from a vehicle.

He is then confronted by the driver, who successfully thwarts his attempt to steal the goods.

Police said Collins pleaded guilty to stealing the meat and also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed weapon. He will be sentenced in February.