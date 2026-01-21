Watch spectacular Northern Lights from space as they glimmer above Earth

Watch the spectacular Northern Lights from space as they glimmered above Earth earlier this week.

The UK’s night skies were transformed into a breathtaking canvas of green and pink on Monday and Tuesday evening, as the aurora borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, put on a spectacular display.

This natural phenomenon, usually confined to regions near the Arctic Circle, was visible across vast swathes of the country due to heightened solar activity.

The Met Office confirmed "severe geomagnetic storms" were responsible, producing "widespread auroras visible across the UK, with reports extending as far south as northern Italy".