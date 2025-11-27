Everton stars Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane settled their differences in training with a mock boxing match, following their extraordinary clash at Old Trafford on Monday.

The pair came to blows early into the match against Manchester United, with Gueye being shown a red card for slapping his own team-mate after getting into a row over a misplaced pass.

However, both men showed there were no hard feelings in a video posted to Instagram by Everton striker Thierno Barry, as they donned boxing gloves to have a joke sparring session.

Gueye offered a public apology to Keane after the match, which Everton went on to win 0-1, while manager David Moyes backed the midfielder for “showing he cared”.