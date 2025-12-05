Gwen Stefani has shared details of her Christmas plans after rumours swirled about her marriage to Blake Shelton.

Fans of the pair, who tied the knot in 2021, speculated that they split after they released the duet "Hangin’ On," which some interpreted as a breakup song.

Stefani appeared to shut down theories of a split by posting a photo of Shelton kissing the corner of her mouth as she took a selfie.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Stefani shared details of what she and Shelton like to cook at Christmas.