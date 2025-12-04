The Princess of Wales shone in a glittering gown and tiara as the royal family laid on a lavish state banquet for the German president on Wednesday, 3 December.

Kate wore a blue sequinned Jenny Packham dress with the Oriental Circlet Tiara, designed for Queen Victoria by her husband, Prince Albert, in 1853, as she attended the Windsor Castle event alongside Prince William, and the King and Queen.

The tiara, last seen worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, is set with rubies alongside 2,600 diamonds.