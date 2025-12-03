Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain and Germany are united in support of Ukraine, said King Charles, with the two nations ready to “bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian agression”.

Addressing the German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a state banquet, the King said the two countries have a “deep friendship” rooted in trade, defence, and the “acknowledgement of past suffering”.

Charles spoke of the “darkest times” of the Second World War, and Mr Steinmeier said the ties between the nations had been “weaked by Brexit” - but both spoke of a strengthening relationship, with a new partnership deal signed in July.

However, it was Charles’ reference to the war in Ukraine that appeared most poignant, given the ongoing efforts under Donald Trump’s peace deal to stop fighting and Vladimir Putin’s threat of war against Europe.

Hours before the banquet, Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson called Putin’s comments “Kremlin claptrap”.

King Charles told the event at Windsor Castle the UK and Germany were “literally building bridges” in a joint battalion at Minden, which he labelled a “unique partnership at the heart of Nato”.

open image in gallery The King speaking during the state banquet (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

“And more broadly, of course, the United Kingdom and Germany together stand with Ukraine and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression,” he said.

Mr Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were guests of honour at the dinner marking their three-day state visit while others present included German supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her filmmaker husband Sir Matthew Vaughn.

Other famous names with German heritage or connections included movie-score composer Hans Zimmer, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who lives in Germany, and Axel Scheffler, the illustrator behind popular children’s book The Gruffalo.

King Charles also used his speech to address the painful shared history between the UK and Germany, which he said gave leaders a “responsibility” to speak about the countries shared values.

open image in gallery The German president will visit Coventry as part of his state visit ( via REUTERS )

“It is 36 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall – a momentous event in human history,” he said. “The tumultuous period of political, social and technological change that happened after that has tested our values. Many have found that unsettling and even frightening. Fear can lead to anger and resentment.

“But the United Kingdom and Germany are united in a continued belief in democracy, freedom and the rule of law.”

He added: “We have of course experienced the darkest times and the most terrible consequences of conflict, but perhaps now so many decades later, the acknowledgement of past suffering has become the basis for honest friendship.”

Before the banquet, Sir Keir welcomed Mr Steinmeiet to Downing Street, where the pair discussed tackling migration and supporting Ukraine.

Mr Steinmeier said that since the “the difficult days” after the UK’s vote to leave the EU, the countries had developed “capabilities to manage it a little bit better”.

He said relations had improved with the July signing of the so-called Kensington Treaty to deepen ties in areas ranging from defence to immigration.