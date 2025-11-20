Princess of Wales gives sweet nod to iconic Diana look at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton stunned the Royal Variety Performance with her dark green dress, a nod to one of Princess Diana's most iconic looks.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday (19 November), the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the Royal Variety Performance, where they met performers, celebrities - such as Sir Stephen Fry - and even Paddington Bear.

Kate wore earrings previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II paired with her off-the-shoulder velvet gown for the occasion, a dress reminiscent of Diana’s outfit during a state visit to Germany with then-Prince Charles in 1987.