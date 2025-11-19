Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales revealed her children were "very sad" not to accompany her and the Prince of Wales to the Royal Variety Performance, which featured the cast of Paddington The Musical.

The royal couple made a glamorous entrance at the Royal Albert Hall, marking their first attendance at the event since the Princess’s recovery from cancer.

William opted for a classic tuxedo, while Kate stunned in a green velvet gown, as they were greeted by ITV board members and representatives from the Royal Variety Charity.

Kate was presented with a posies by nine-year-old twins Emelia and Olivia Edwards, family of staff at Brinsworth House, a care home for entertainment industry workers supported by the charity.

After asking if they were fans of Paddington, the princess told the girls her children were “very sad” not to attend the show and added she had to tell them children were not allowed to go.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales smiled as she arrived for the Royal Variety Performance ( Yui Mok/PA )

“My kiddies were very sad, we’re going to have to keep it a big secret that I saw you guys,” she said.

“They were very sad not to be joining us.”

The girls then presented William with a programme for the evening’s entertainment.

“Thank you very much,” he said. “You two look very pretty tonight.”

When Olivia told the prince her favourite singer is Billie Eilish, he replied she had good taste.

He said: “It’s very nice to see you both. You’re very smiley, you two.”

“It’s infectious,” the princess added.

Alongside the cast of Paddington The Musical, pop star Jessie J and Grammy award-winning singer Laufey will take to the stage.

The evening of entertainment will also feature English band Madness and actor and Celebrity Traitors star Sir Stephen Fry.

It is the sixth time William and Kate have attended the annual charity event, and the first time since the princess’s recovery from cancer.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales attending the Royal Variety Performance ( Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA )

Jessie J, who will perform her new song I’ll Never Know Why, faced her own cancer surgery in June with a mastectomy for breast cancer.

The 37-year-old later revealed she was due to undergo a second operation and had to postpone her autumn tour.

Hosted by comedian Jason Manford, the evening will also see Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe showcase an extract from the musical Kinky Boots.

Singer-songwriters Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure will introduce a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical Just For One Day.

The grand finale will see 400 performers, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe, take part in a medley in celebration of the 40th anniversary of award-winning musical Les Miserables.

The annual Royal Variety Performance was first staged in 1912 for King George V and Queen Mary in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those working in the entertainment industry.