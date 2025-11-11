Sir Stephen Fry has made a plea to the public to help missing children as the renowned actor and broadcaster backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign.

Working in partnership with the charity Missing People, The Independent is helping to raise funds to protect missing children and bring them to safety.

Sir Stephen has been a fierce advocate for improving mental health support for young people and for helping to bring missing children home.

Watch his video above.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental, or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.