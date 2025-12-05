Premier League star reveals cancer diagnosis

A Premier League star has revealed that they are battling an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

On Thursday (4 December), Shaka Hislop explained in a video on Instagram that he has just completed two months of medication and radiation therapy, adding that the “journey continues”.

The ex-Newcastle and West Ham player said he discovered he had prostate cancer when he went for his PSA test 18 months ago. He has since had a prostatectomy, but the cancer has now spread to his pelvic bone.

He urged people to “please, go get tested”, adding: “If you’re somewhere like the UK or somewhere else where PSA tests aren’t encouraged, you have got to insist.”