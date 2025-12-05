High-rise window cleaners dangle from 22-story building after basket collapses

A pair of high-rise window cleaners were left dangling in the air from a 22-story building after their basket broke.

On Thursday (4 December), Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to a building in Tysons, Virginia, to rescue the two workers who were stranded roughly 15 floors above the ground.

Emergency service workers lowered the pair down from the side of the building using ropes and a tower ladder bucket.

The window cleaners, who were suspended in the air for an hour before their rescue, sustained no injuries.